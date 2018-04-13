Tejaswini wins 50m Rifle 3 Positions gold, Moudgil silver

Last updated on: April 13, 2018 08:55 IST

IMAGE: Anjum Moudgil, left, and Tejaswini Sawant celebrate with their medals from the 50 metres Rifle 3 Positions shooting at the Commonwealth Games on Friday. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

India Tejaswini Sawant won her first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, emerging tops in the 50 metres Rifle 3 Positions event, on Friday.

Anjum Moudgil took the silver in the event.

Scotland's Seonaid Mcintosh won the bronze with a score of 444.6.

This is Tejaswini's seventh Commonwealth Games medal. She won two gold in 2006, two silver and a bronze in the 2010 edition and Thursday's silver in the 50m rifle prone at the ongoing edition Games.

Sawant, who won the silver medal in the women's 50 metres rifle prone event on Thursday, scored 457.9 points to also take the Commonwealth Games record.

Moudgil’s score of 455.7 points was good enough to finish second best.

Moudgil had shattered the Games qualifying record earlier in the day. Her score of 589 (196 in kneeling, 199 in prone and 194 in standing) gave her the No 1 position in qualifying.

Sawant was third in qualifying, shooting 582 (194, 196, 192) and also bettering the Games record.