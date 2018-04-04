Surely one of my best ever, Ronaldo on bicycle kick goal

April 04, 2018 23:20 IST

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo scores an acrobatic second goal against Juventus in during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match at Allianz Stadium in Turin on Tuesday. Photograph: Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo said on Wednesday that his stunning overhead goal against Juventus was probably the best goal of his career.

Real cruised to a 3-0 victory on Tuesday and now have one foot in the semis with away goal advantage.

Ronaldo's goal, when he met Dani Carvajal's cross with an incredible overhead kick, was the second in Real's 3-0 win.

Ronaldo got a standing ovation even from the home fans at the Juventus Stadium after his acrobatic volley beat Gianluigi Buffon in the Champions League quarter-final first leg match on Tuesday.

"This was spectacular, I jumped very high, so obviously it's a goal that stays in the memory and is surely my best goal," the 33-year-old told Real Madrid TV.

"I scored once for the national team with a bicycle kick, which hit the post and went in, but this was a bit better," said the Portugal forward.

"I've been looking for it for a long time but they are part of the game. It just came into my head to do it and I caught the ball well.

"Other times it has gone wrong, but you have to always try. I tried and scored a goal."

Ronaldo had earlier on the night converted Isco's cross to open the scoring and Marcelo wrapped up the win late on after Juventus striker Paulo Dybala was sent off.