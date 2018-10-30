BabyMirzaMalik: 'Something beautiful and positive has simultaneously blessed Pakistan and India'

October 30, 2018 12:20 IST

IMAGE: Sania Mirza and husband Shoaib Malik. Photograph: Shoaib Malik/Instagram

Congratulations poured in for Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik who were blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday morning.

Celebrities and sports stars took to social media to wish the new parents.

Shirish Kunder, one of the couple’s closest friends wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations, @MirzaSania and @realshoaibmalik on becoming proud parents! Born to two sporting legends from two different countries, #BabyMirzaMalik is symbolic in more ways than one.”

Shaniera Akram, the wife of former Pakistan captain and commentator Wasim Akram wrote: “Love waking up knowing that something beautiful and positive has simultaneously blessed Pakistan and India today. Welcome to the world #BabyMirzaMalik congratulations to proud parents @realshoaibmalik and @MirzaSania,”

Singer Neeti Mohan, who is friends with Sania, took to Instagram to send her wishes: “It's a BOY!!! Angel #BabyMirzaMalik is here! Many many congratulations Khaala @anammirzaaa Mommy @mirzasaniar Daddy @realshoaibmalik . Can’t wait to meet you all and hold the Baby in my arms. What wonderful news to wake up to. Yay!!”

Indian wrestler Ritu Phogat also congratulated the couple on the addition to the new family: “Many congratulations on becoming parents @MirzaSania @realshoaibmalik A very warm welcome to #BabyMirzaMalik waiting for the pic of beautiful addition to #Malik family,”she tweeted.