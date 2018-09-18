rediff.com

Sindhu advances; Sania crashes out in first round at China Open

Sindhu advances; Sania crashes out in first round at China Open

Last updated on: September 18, 2018 14:05 IST

PV Sindhu

IMAGE: PV Sindhu cruised into the second round of the China Open World Tour Super 1000 tournament. Photograph: Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

Olympic and World championship silver-medallist P V Sindhu progressed to the pre-quarterfinals but Saina Nehwal bowed out after a narrow loss China Open World Tour Super 1000 tournament in Changzhou, on Tuesday.

 

The third-seeded Sindhu, who had clinched the China Open title in 2016, defeated World No. 39 Saena Kawakami of Japan 21-15, 21-13 in the opening round at the Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium.

However, two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Saina, who was the first Indian to win the China Open title in 2014, lost 22-20, 8-21, 14-21 to Korea's Sung Ji Hyun in a 48-minute match.

The men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, the national champions, defeated Chinese Taipei's Liao Min Chun and Su Ching Heng 13-21, 21-13, 21-12 in 39 minutes to enter the second round.

The women's singles match between Sindhu and Saena started out as a close contest before the Indian broke off to grab a 13-7 lead at one stage.

She kept dominating the rallies and pocketed the opening game without much trouble.

In the second game, Sindhu zoomed to a 6-0 lead but Saena managed to make it 8-10 before the Indian entered the interval with a slender 11-9 lead.

After the break, Sindhu jumped to 15-11 before grabbing eight match points at 20-12 and sealed it comfortably.

 

Tags: Saena Kawakami, Sindhu, IMAGE, Atsushi, Japan
 

