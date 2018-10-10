Saurabh Chaudhary shoots down gold in Youth Olympics

October 10, 2018 20:30 IST

IMAGE: India’s Saurabh Chaudhary celebrates. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Saurabh Chaudhary claimed the gold medal in the 10m air pistol event at the Youth Olympic Games, in Buenos Aires, on Wednesday, capping off the Indian shooting team's best-ever outing in the mega event on a rousing note.

The 16-year-old Chaudhary shot 244.2 to finish on top of the podium ahead of South Korea's Sung Yunho (236.7). Switzerland's Solari Jason bagged the bronze with 215.6.

The Indian had 18 scores of 10 and above in the eight-man finals.

Chaudhary, an Asian Games and Junior ISSF World Championship gold medallist, also topped the qualifying with 580.

Hailing from Kalina village near Meerut, Chaudhary led from start to finish to emerge winner, a day after another 16-year-old, Manu Bhaker, won the women's pistol event.

Despite four scores of under 10 to start with, Chaudhary managed to stay ahead and then extended his domination with scores of 10.7 10.4 10.4 and 10.0.

He continued to lead the pack as the finals entered the elimination stage.