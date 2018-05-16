PIX: Don't miss Manchester City's title parade

May 16, 2018 10:19 IST

Thousands of Manchester City fans lined the streets as the English Premier League champions celebrated with open-top bus parade.

Manchester City become the first team to reach 100 points and their fans basked in the sunshine as manager Pep Guardiola and his boys travelled with the Premier League trophy.

IMAGE: Manchester City players celebrate. Photograph: Manchester City/Twitter

IMAGE: Vincent Kompany lifts the Premier League Trophy during the Manchester City Trophy Parade. Photograph: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

IMAGE: Manchester City Manager Josep Guardiola on stage. Photograph: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images