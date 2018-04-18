PIX: Army felicitates CWG medal winners

Last updated on: April 18, 2018 16:37 IST

Gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was the undisputed star as the Indian track and field team returned from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games to a warm reception in New Delhi.

Over 100 people gathered at the arrival terminal of the IGI airport to receive the athletes. Officials of the Athletics Federation of India, Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India and senior Army officers were also present.

Relatives and people from Neeraj's village in Haryana came to receive him. Officers of India Army, where Neeraj is a junior commissioned officer, were also there to welcome him.

"A lot of people came to receive us at the airport. It was a great feeling to see so many people coming to receive me and my teammates. My uncle was there and also officials from the federation, SAI and ministry as well as from my army unit," Neeraj said.

"It is heartening and motivating to know that you have support of people."

IMAGE: Commonwealth Games 2018, gold medal winning javelin thrower of Indian Army, Neeraj Chopra during a press interaction at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI

IMAGE: Army General Bipin Rawat with CWG medal winners. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI

IMAGE: Army General Bipin Rawat greets Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Jitu Rai. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI