CWG wrestling champ Sushil Kumar meets Baba Ramdev on return from Gold Coast

Last updated on: April 17, 2018 12:51 IST

'Had he (Sushil Kumar) not been stopped from participating in Olympics, India would have bagged one more gold medal there (Rio)'

IMAGE: Wrestlers Sushil Kumar and Sumit Malik meet Baba Ramdev. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Prominent Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, on Tuesday, said that India would have bagged one more gold medal at 2016 Rio Olympics had Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar not been stopped from participating at the multi-national sporting event.

The freestyle wrestler was not allowed to participate at the Rio Olympics after the Delhi High Court dismissed his plea for a trial to decide on a berth in the 74kg category.

Ramdev, who met the two-time Olympic medallist, in New Delhi, after he bagged a gold medal in 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (CWG), heaped praise on his victory.

"We are all proud of Sushil. Both Sumit and he have made India proud at the Commonwealth Games. I urge the youth to take inspiration from them. Had he (Sushil Kumar) not been stopped from participating in Olympics, India would have bagged one more gold medal there," Ramdev said.

IMAGE: Sushil Kumar with Baba Ramdev. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

The wrestler also thanked his fans and the Yoga guru, while saying that he won the medal because of their blessings.

"I hope the best wishes and blessings of all Indians stay with me so that I keep performing like this. I want to keep playing and winning for India. It's all because of the blessing of the people and Swami ji," he said.

Speaking about the 2016 Rio Olympic, he said, "I've already forgotten the matter (Olympic 2016) and moved ahead. Had this not been the case I couldn't have won this medal."

Sushil, participating in his third consecutive CWG final, hammered his South African opponent, Johannes Botha, 10-0 in the final of the men's freestyle 74 kg category wrestling bout at the Carrara Sports Arena to clinch his third consecutive CWG gold.

Ramdev also met Sumit Malik, another wrestler who clinched a gold medal in the 125 kg category event at the CWG.

The wrestling contingent of India came back home from Gold Coast with a 100 percent medal return, with all 12 members winning a medal each, including five gold, three silver and four bronze medals.