PHOTOS: EXCITING Moments from Day 1 of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

April 05, 2018 19:27 IST

The 2018 Commonwealth Games kicked off at the Gold Coast on Thursday with lots of fanfare a day after the colourful opening ceremony. 

While it was a good day for hosts Australia, India also had a fairly good outing, picking a gold and a silver through weightlifters Mirabai Chanu and Gururaja Poojary.

Day 1 witnessed a lot of action across events at Gold Coast. Here are some highlights -- in pictures -- from the opening day's events...

Australia’s Mitchell Kilduff kisses compatriot Daniel Fox (left) following the Men's S14 200m Freestyle Final at Optus Aquatic Centre 

IMAGE: Australia’s Mitchell Kilduff kisses compatriot Daniel Fox (left) following the Men's S14 200m Freestyle Final at Optus Aquatic Centre. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Seychelle's Edrian Volcree throws a punch at New Zealand's Richard Hadlow during their bout at Oxenford Studios

IMAGE: Seychelle's Edrian Volcree throws a punch at New Zealand's Richard Hadlow during their bout at Oxenford Studios. Photograph: Jason O'Brien/Getty Images

Fiji’s Manueli Tulo competes during the Weightlifting Men's 56kg Final at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre

IMAGE: Fiji’s Manueli Tulo competes during the Weightlifting Men's 56kg Final at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Musicians perform at Optus Aquatic Centre

IMAGE: Musicians perform at Optus Aquatic Centre. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Mauritius’s Raqayyah Kinoo competes in the Table Tennis women team preliminary rounds against Australia at Oxenford Studios

IMAGE: Mauritius’s Raqayyah Kinoo competes in the Table Tennis women team preliminary rounds against Australia at Oxenford Studios. Photograph: Jono Searle/Getty Images

Australia’s Mack Horton prepares for the Men's 400m freestyle final at Optus Aquatic Centre

IMAGE: Australia’s Mack Horton prepares for the Men's 400m freestyle final at Optus Aquatic Centre. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

England’s Courtney Tulloch competes on the parallel bars in the men's team final and individual qualification during the Artistic Gymnastics at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre

IMAGE: England’s Courtney Tulloch competes on the parallel bars in the men's team final and individual qualification during the Artistic Gymnastics at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

The Australian team wave to the crowd after the Pool B Hockey match between Australia and Canada at Gold Coast Hockey Centre

IMAGE: The Australian team wave to the crowd after the Pool B Hockey match between Australia and Canada at Gold Coast Hockey Centre. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Scotland’s injured Kelvin Cham is given assistance after he competes on the rings in the Men's Team Final and Individual Qualification during the Artistic Gymnastics at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre

IMAGE: Scotland’s injured Kelvin Cham is given assistance after he competes on the rings in the Men's Team Final and Individual Qualification during the Artistic Gymnastics at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

South Africa’s Henri Schoeman leads the Men's Triathlon at Southport Broadwater Parklands

IMAGE: South Africa’s Henri Schoeman leads the Men's Triathlon at Southport Broadwater Parklands. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

England’s Paul Drinkhall competes during the Table Tennis team round against Ghana at Oxenford Studios

IMAGE: England’s Paul Drinkhall competes during the Table Tennis team round against Ghana at Oxenford Studios. Photograph: Jono Searle/Getty Images

New Zealand’s Kelsey Smith shoots at goal during the Pool B Hockey match against Scotland at Gold Coast Hockey Centre

IMAGE: New Zealand’s Kelsey Smith shoots at goal during the Pool B Hockey match against Scotland at Gold Coast Hockey Centre. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
