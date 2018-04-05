PHOTOS: EXCITING Moments from Day 1 of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

April 05, 2018 19:27 IST

The 2018 Commonwealth Games kicked off at the Gold Coast on Thursday with lots of fanfare a day after the colourful opening ceremony.

While it was a good day for hosts Australia, India also had a fairly good outing, picking a gold and a silver through weightlifters Mirabai Chanu and Gururaja Poojary.

Day 1 witnessed a lot of action across events at Gold Coast. Here are some highlights -- in pictures -- from the opening day's events...

IMAGE: Australia’s Mitchell Kilduff kisses compatriot Daniel Fox (left) following the Men's S14 200m Freestyle Final at Optus Aquatic Centre. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

IMAGE: Seychelle's Edrian Volcree throws a punch at New Zealand's Richard Hadlow during their bout at Oxenford Studios. Photograph: Jason O'Brien/Getty Images

IMAGE: Fiji’s Manueli Tulo competes during the Weightlifting Men's 56kg Final at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

IMAGE: Musicians perform at Optus Aquatic Centre. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

IMAGE: Mauritius’s Raqayyah Kinoo competes in the Table Tennis women team preliminary rounds against Australia at Oxenford Studios. Photograph: Jono Searle/Getty Images

IMAGE: Australia’s Mack Horton prepares for the Men's 400m freestyle final at Optus Aquatic Centre. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

IMAGE: England’s Courtney Tulloch competes on the parallel bars in the men's team final and individual qualification during the Artistic Gymnastics at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

IMAGE: The Australian team wave to the crowd after the Pool B Hockey match between Australia and Canada at Gold Coast Hockey Centre. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

IMAGE: Scotland’s injured Kelvin Cham is given assistance after he competes on the rings in the Men's Team Final and Individual Qualification during the Artistic Gymnastics at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

IMAGE: South Africa’s Henri Schoeman leads the Men's Triathlon at Southport Broadwater Parklands. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

IMAGE: England’s Paul Drinkhall competes during the Table Tennis team round against Ghana at Oxenford Studios. Photograph: Jono Searle/Getty Images