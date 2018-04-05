Indian women lose to Wales in C'wealth hockey opener

Last updated on: April 05, 2018 07:47 IST

IMAGE: India's Rani Rampal tries to make her way past Tina Evans of Wales during the Pool A match on Day 1 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Getty Images.

India’s women’s hockey team had a disastrous opening at the Commonwealth Games, going down 2-3 to Wales in Pool A match, at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre, on Thursday morning.

Rani Rampal’s team was down by two goal, but staged a magnificent recovery and drew abreast before Natasha Marke Jones's goal against the run of play in the dying minutes of the game clinched victory for Wales.

The Indians forced 15 penalty-corners, but could score from just one.

Lisa Daley put Wales ahead in the seventh minute from a field goal before Sian French increased India’s misery in the 26th minute, scoring from a penalty stroke.

Down by two goals within the second quarter, India staged relentless attacks on the Wales goal and skipper Rani scored in the 35th minute and Riki Pradhan in the 41st to set up a rousing fourth quarter.

IMAGE: Wales players celebrate after scoring a goal. Photograph: Getty Images

Rani pulled one back just after half-time from a penalty-corner and Pradhan restored parity at the fag end of the third quarter from a field goal.

India pressurized the Wales goal for much of the fourth quarter, but Natasha’s struck in the 58th minute to end their fight.

The team plays Malaysia on Friday in their second group match.

India finished fifth in the last two editions of the Games.