French Open PHOTOS: Azarenka and Wawrinka knocked out

Last updated on: May 28, 2018 19:08 IST

Images from Day 2 of the French Open in Paris on Monday.

Garcia-Lopez sends Wawrinka packing

IMAGE: Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in action during his first round match against Stan Wawrinka. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Former champion Stan Wawrinka was knocked out of the French Open in the first round when he lost 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 to Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez on Monday.



The Swiss, who lifted the Musketeers Cup in 2015, led two sets to one but faded away after losing the fourth-set tiebreak.



Wawrinka, seeded 23rd in Paris, has been clawing his way back to the top after undergoing two knee surgeries last summer.

Azarenka knocked out in first round

IMAGE: Victoria Azarenka plays a backhand during her first round match against Katerina Siniakova. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka crashed out of the French Open in the first round losing 5-7, 5-7 to Katerina Siniakova on Monday, playing only her fifth tournament of the year after a legal battle over the custody of her son.



The Belarusian returned to tennis in June last year following the birth of her son in 2016 but then put her career on hold again as she fought a legal battle against her former partner. A judge in California had ruled that her son Leo should not leave the state until custody was resolved.

After losing the first set, Azarenka showed signs of a comeback, winning a fierce-hitting baseline exchange to go to 2-2. But she was unable to build momentum even as her Czech opponent lost her cool over a handful of disputed line calls.



Former world number one Azarenka has endured a tough return to Europe's clay courts, losing in the second round at the Madrid Open before being dumped out of the first round in Rome. She is currently ranked 84 in the world.



The months-long custody fight over her son Leo has been a painful distraction for Azarenka, and the 28-year-old said she had been looking forward to her return to Paris.



"Ah Paris, we love each other, no?," She tweeted earlier this month.



In an open letter posted on social media last year, Azarenka said no one should ever have to decide between a child and their career.



Azarenka won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013. Her best performance at Roland Garros was in 2013 when she lost in the semi-finals to Russia's Maria Sharapova. She has said she will play at Wimbledon this year.



Kvitova proves to be ultimate survivor

IMAGE: Petra Kvitova celebrates winning a point. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images



Petra Kvitova came within three points of falling in the first round of the French Open before three successive aces and her nerves of steel carried her to a 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 win over little-known Paraguayan Veronica Cepede Royg on Monday.



The Czech, who suffered career-threatening injuries on her playing left hand after being attacked in her home by a knife-wielding intruder in December 2016, arrived in Paris on the back of an 11-match winning streak.



But Cepede Royg came close to snapping that run as she edged 5-4 and 0-15 ahead on Kvitova's serve in the third set.



But the woman who proved even her surgeon wrong by coming back to play top left tennis just five months after the attack unleashed three successive aces to survive that scare.



She was soon saluting the crowd with a raised clenched-fist as she broke in the next game before wrapping up victory to set up a second-round meeting with Spain's Lara Arruabarrena.