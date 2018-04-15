CWG Updates: Saina beats Sindhu to win GOLD!

April 15, 2018 06:52 IST

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal celebrates winning a point. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Saina Nehwal beat Pusarla Sindhu 21-18, 23-21 to win the women’s singles badminton gold at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

In an engrossing final between two champions, it was senior who drew on allher experience to emerge triumphant.

Saina won the first game comfortably. She repeatedly tossed deep and caught Sindhu on the wrong foot with delectable drops as she established comfortable leads of 9-4, 12-7 before getting to game point at 20-16.

Sindhu saved two points, the first with a crisp down-the-line shot, but was left watching as her senior compatriot took the game 21-18.

In the second, it was Sindhu who started well, taking a two-point lead. Though Saina drew abreast at went ahead 4-3, Sindhu dictated terms in long rallies and going for the kill to finish them off. She led 14-11 and 18-16, but Saina was not ready to give in. She pulled pack with some superb work at the net and down the line smashes to cut the lead to 18-19 and drew level at 19 when Sindhu hit wide.

After a long rally Sindhu got to game point and then hit long as the scores were level 20-all.

When Sindhu hit long again Saina got to game and match point.

IMAGE: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra compete in the table tennis mixed doubles bronze medal match against Sharath Achanta and Mouma Das and Sharath Achanta on Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra won the mixed doubles bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games, defeating Sharath Achanta and Das Mouma on Sunday.

The Gnanasekaran-Batra combination proved too strong in the all-India contest winning 11-6, 11-2, 11-4.