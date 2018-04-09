Weightlifter Pardeep misses gold after gallant fight

Last updated on: April 09, 2018 09:27 IST

IMAGE: India's Pardeep Singh competes in the men's 105 kg final on Day 5 of the weightlifting competition at the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Pardeep Singh came agonizingly close to winning gold, but eventually settled for silver in the men’s 105 kg weightlifting competition after a close contest with Samoa's Sanele Mao at the Commonwelth Games on Monday morning.

The reigning Commonwealth Championships gold medallist, lifted a total of 352 kg (152+200) to claim second place after an exciting showdown with Mao, which had the packed arena on its feet.

India’s weightlifters have so far won five gold, two silver and two bronze medals in the competition.

IMAGE: (Left to right) Silver medallist Pardeep Singh of India, gold medallist Sanele Mao of Samoa and bronze medallist Owen Boxall of England pose on the podium. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The 23-year-old Indian strongman went for 211 kg lift, which would have been a new Commonwealth and Games record in clean and jerk, but could not pull it off in his final attempt.

His second attempt at 209 kg was declared invalid by the jury despite him getting the judges' nod as his elbow had pressed out.

Mao also dropped his final attempt of 211 kg but had did well to lift 206 kg on his second chance. He finished with a total of 360 kg (154+206).

The bronze went to England's Owen Boxall, who lifted 351 kg (152+199).

"Whatever happens is god's wish. It was meant to be a silver for me, so I ended up with that.

"I don't know why it (his second attempt at 209 kg) was declared invalid. As I said, perhaps it was meant to be a silver for me. Whatever happens, happens for a reason."

He revealed that he started lifting bars at the age of 13.

"If you ask me about motivation, there was none; I was just pushed into it by my family. Probably because my uncle was into it," he said.