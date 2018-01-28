Bopanna-Babos lose in Aus Open mixed doubles final

January 28, 2018 13:03 IST

IMAGE: Timea Babos and Rohan Bopanna pose with the runners-up trophy on day 14 of the 2018 Australian Open. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Rohan Bopanna and his Hungarian partner Timea Babos frittered away a one set advantage, going down to Mate Pavic and Gabriela Dabrowski in the Australian Open mixed doubles final in Melbourne, on Sunday.

The fifth-seeded Bopanna and Babos lost 6-2, 4-6, 9-11 to the Croat-Canadian pair of Pavic and Dabrowski, seeded eighth, in a match which lasted one hour and eight minutes.



Bopanna and Babos dominated the opening set, helped to a great extent, by their erratic opponents, who conceded seven break points.



The Indo-Hungarian combine converted two of those chances to claim the early advantage.

IMAGE: Timea Babos and Rohan Bopanna. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

However, Pavic and Dabrowski roared back into the match in the second set. Their serve was flawless and pair did not concede a single break point.



It was Bopanna and Babos' turn to become erratic and they were broken once by Pavic and Dabrowski before drawing level.



The two teams headed to a tie-breaker from here and after a gruelling contest, Pavic and Dabrowski emerged triumphant.



Interestingly, Bopanna had won his maiden Grand Slam crown at the 2017 French Open with Dabrowski.