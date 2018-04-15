Batra-Gnanasekaran win TT mixed bronze

Manika Batra's sensational run at the Commonwealth Games fetched her another medal on Sunday.
Teaming up with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran she bagged the mixed doubles bronze, thereby winning a medal in every event she competed in at the Gold Coast Games.
Batra and Sathiyan defeated the senior duo of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das 11-6, 11-2, 11-4.
Batra had earlier won a historic women's singles gold and was also a part of the top-finishing women's team.
In women's doubles, she won a silver partnering Mouma Das.
Later, Kamal won the bronze medal in the men's singles.
He beat Samuel Walker of England 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10 for his third medal at the Games.
