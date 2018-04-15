rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Sports » Batra-Gnanasekaran win TT mixed bronze

Batra-Gnanasekaran win TT mixed bronze

April 15, 2018 08:53 IST

Manika Batra

IMAGE: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra compete in the table tennis mixed doubles bronze medal match against Sharath Achanta and Mouma Das and Sharath Achanta on Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images .

Manika Batra's sensational run at the Commonwealth Games fetched her another medal on Sunday.

Teaming up with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran she bagged the mixed doubles bronze, thereby winning a medal in every event she competed in at the Gold Coast Games.

Batra and Sathiyan defeated the senior duo of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das 11-6, 11-2, 11-4.

 

Batra had earlier won a historic women's singles gold and was also a part of the top-finishing women's team.

In women's doubles, she won a silver partnering Mouma Das.

Later, Kamal won the bronze medal in the men's singles.

He beat Samuel Walker of England 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10 for his third medal at the Games.

Tags: Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Mouma Das, Manika Batra, Samuel Walker
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use