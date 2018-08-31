Asian Games: Injured Vikas pulls out of boxing semis

rediff.com

Last updated on: August 31, 2018 12:19 IST

He has, however, managed to script history by becoming the first Indian boxer to clinch three successive Asian Games medals.

India's Vikas Krishan had suffered a cut above his eye in the pre-quarters at the Asian Games

IMAGE: India's Vikas Krishan had suffered a cut above his eye in the pre-quarters at the Asian Games. Photograph: Peter Cziborra /Reuters

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan (75kg) settled for a bronze medal in the Asian Games after he was declared medically unfit to fight his semifinal bout due to a cut on his left eyelid sustained earlier in the event.

 

"There is inflammation in retina as well and it is too risky to let him fight. He will have to take a break for a few weeks," an official of the contingent told PTI.

The 26-year-old was to take on Kazakhstan's Amankul Abilkhan in his last-four clash this evening but has been forced out due to the injury.

Vikas won a lightweight 60kg category gold in Guangzhou 2010, before winning a middle-weight bronze in the 2014 edition in Incheon.

He sustained the cut during his pre-quarterfinal bout and the injury got aggravated during his quarter-final clash against China's Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan.

The former world championships bronze-medallist overcame the bleeding to assure himself a medal but was declared medically unfit for the semi-finals by the team doctors at the Asian Games.

 

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
