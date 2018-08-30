PHOTOS: England vs India, 4th Test, Day 1

August 30, 2018 18:14 IST

Images from Day 1 of the fourth Test between England and India in Southampton on Thursday.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Indian speedsters rocked the England top order with an inspiring spell to leave the hosts reeling on 57 for four at lunch on the first day of the fourth Test in Southampton on Thursday.

Jasprit Bumrah took two for 21, while Ishant Sharma (1/7) and Hardik Pandya (1/16) picked a wicket each as the English top-order looked clueless against a sustained lateral movement generated by the trio.



At the break, Jos Buttler was batting on 13 not out, while Ben Stokes was unbeaten on 12 runs.



This was after England won the toss and opted to bat. India fielded an unchanged eleven from Nottingham, bringing an end to the 45-match streak of constant chopping and changing.

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma successfully appeals for the wicket of Joe Root. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images



It was the first time in 39 Tests as captain that Virat Kohli fielded the same team as the previous match.



Bumrah was handed the new ball and he posed problems from the very beginning.



Keaton Jennings (0) shouldered arms to an incoming delivery across the stumps, and was adjudged leg before in the third over.



England should have been two-down in the fifth over, when Bumrah also trapped Joe Root leg before wicket but he had over-stepped to give away a no-ball.



Root didn't survive for long though, and was given out leg before, this time to Ishant, which also saw England losing their review.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Alastair Cook. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images



Even as skipper Alastair Cook (17) toiled on, the top-order had no answer to this sustained pressure built up by the Indian attack.



Bumrah returned to further peg England back as Jonny Bairstow (6) was caught behind in the 13th over.



Pandya then got rid of Cook, with Kohli taking a brilliant low catch at third slip as England were reduced to 36 for 4 in the 18th over.



It could have been much worse for England as Buttler, on 11, got a bottom ede off Mohammed Shami but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was unable to get down to a low catch.