'We will not let Atalji die'

August 17, 2018 17:42 IST

IMAGE: In this December 6, 2002 photograph, then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is seen with then Congress president Sonia Gandhi at Parliament House. Photograph: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma, who broke down while talking about Atal Bihari Vajpayee on television, remembers the departed leader.

Atalji was a great hero of the country who laid the foundation of India that we are seeing now.

The way he handled the economy in the face of sanctions imposed by the United States and other European nations after the nuclear tests, he didn't let India collapse under pressure.

With remarkable economic management, he shaped the needs of our country in line with indigenous industry. He neither let inflation rise nor allowed a period of economic distress to strike.

It was the sign of a great administrator and a great leader.

Today we are signing pacts with ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) countries. Atalji recognised this gap (in our foreign policy) much earlier. He visited our neighbouring countries and established good relationships.

He strengthened our ties with Sri Lanka, Bangaldesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and Afghanistan.

He had the calibre and personality of a leader who could lead the world.

Because of all these qualities, Atalji was not only respected by his party, but also by the Opposition parties.

One could be Atalji's opponent, but one could not be his enemy.

One could disagree with him on issues, but it was he who set the agenda.

Leaders of Opposition parties could be seen supporting him off the record after his speeches or deliberations in Parliament.

His magical leadership, his fatherly love and his ability to take everyone along, cannot be replaced.

It would be a long, long, time before this void can be filled.

Though he is not with us today, we can say that we will not let him die.

We will keep him alive in his work, in his writings, in his poems and his speeches.

When the country progresses on the path shown by him, it will be the fittest tribute to him.

As told to Rediff.com's Utkarsh Mishra.