Modi meets The Little Prince

Look! Who came to meet NaMo!
How often does the prime minister of India have a toddler come by to meet him?
Bhutan's 21-month-old Crown Prince Jigme Namgyal Wangchuck accompanied his parents King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck when the Bhutanese monarch met Narendra D Modi at the prime minister's office at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg -- nee 7, Racecourse Road -- on Wednesday, November 1.
The visitors from Thimpu chose not to leave their only child with a nanny as they caught up with Indian leaders.
Earlier in the day, little Jigme was spotted with Sushma Swaraj when his parents called on the external affairs minister.
Both NaMo and Jigme seemed understandably awkward at first, but the little prince and India's current Shahenshah clearly warmed up to each other as the photographs below -- kind courtesy, the Press Information Bureau -- indicate.
