Youth succumbs to injuries, toll in Shopian firing climbs to 3

January 31, 2018 12:25 IST

The death toll in the alleged army firing on a mob in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday rose to three after a critically injured youth succumbed to injuries.

Rayees Ahmad, who was among the nine persons injured in the army firing last week, succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Wednesday morning, police said.

With this, death toll in the firing incident at Ganovpora area of Shopian has risen to three.

 

The army opened fire on a stone-pelting mob on January 27. The army claimed it had opened fire in self defence after seven of its personnel were injured.

The state government has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

The state police filed an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) against army personnel, including a Major, involved in the incident.

Image: Security forces patrol a street after a clash with the protesters who were agitating against the alleged killing of two youth in army firing in Shopian district of south Kashmir, in Srinagar. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo 

