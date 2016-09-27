Yadav dominance in UP police stations to end?

September 27, 2016 18:29 IST

The Election Commission gets cracking on caste, money and muscle power well ahead of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections.

Sharat Pradhan reports.

The Election Commission is all set to undo the dominance of Yadavs over police stations across Uttar Pradesh, well before the state goes to poll in early 2017.

Indicating this at a press conference in Lucknow on Tuesday, Chief Election Commissioner Naseem Zaidi said, "Among other things, the Election Commission has decided to keep its focus on the working of police stations in UP with a view to ensuring free and fair assembly elections."

Admitting that he had received complaints from different political parties about a large number of police stations being entrusted to Yadav officers, Zaidi added, "We will get the issue looked into and wherever we find SHOs being posted on considerations other than merit, we will have them removed."

Zaidi, who was in Lucknow on a two-day visit along with the other two election commissioners to take stock of the situation ahead of the 2017 state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, refused to outline when the assembly elections would be held in the state.

He said, "Since the next vidhan sabha has to be constituted before May 28, 2017, the polls should be held anytime before that."

Making it clear that the law and order situation would remain high on the Election Commission's priority, Zaidi said, "For the first time, we will identify vulnerable areas where voters are known to be intimidated and even physically prevented from exercising their voting right. Fool-proof security arrangements will be made in such areas to insure that every voter remains free to vote."

State Director General of Police Javeed Ahmad, he said, had been advised to prepare a data base of all election-related crimes along with complete dossiers on those behind such crimes.

"Preventive measures will follow against all such people with past history," he added.

Another aspect on the Election Commission agenda is "misuse of money and liquor".

In this regard, Zaidi held a meeting with top officials belonging to the income tax, excise and narcotics departments in Lucknow on Monday.

"I am sure that in the next few weeks a truly robust plan would be ready ensure effective curb on the misuse of money and liquor to influence the voting during the election. Likewise, another concrete plan was underway to keep a tab on the use of muscle power," he pointed out.

Meanwhile, guidelines have already been issued to prevent the misuse of social media in the elections.

"Election-related advertisements will also have to go through a pre-certification by screening committee to prevent objectionable or provocative content appearing in both the print and electronic media," he added.

Representative Image: PTI Photo