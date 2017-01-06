rediff.com

Woman stabbed while waiting for friend in Mumbai

January 06, 2017 09:08 IST

A 29-year-old woman was stabbed by an unidentified person near Mahalakshmi Race Course in central Mumbai, police said.

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Thursday near the race course. Police got information about it after Nair Hospital authorities informed the police control room.

Senior police officials late on Thursday night went to the hospital to see the victim, who is reported to be out of danger.

The Tardeo police have registered an offence under relevant sections for attempt to murder, in connection with the incident.

The woman, who is a divorcee and has a child, worked at a private company.

On Thursday evening, around 7.30 pm, she was found sitting under a tree with stab marks on her chest, following which she was taken to hospital.

Further investigation into the incident was on, police added.

 

