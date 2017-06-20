Woman gang-raped, thrown out of car in Greater Noida

June 20, 2017 10:55 IST

A woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car in Sohna, Haryana, before she was thrown out in Greater Noida.

An investigation has been launched by the Haryana Police. However, no FIR has been lodged yet.

The woman was later found lying on the road near the Kasna Police Station at Greater Noida.

According to the primary information, the woman belongs to Gurugram and was in the Sohna area around 8-8:30 pm on Monday, when some people, driving a Swift car, dragged her inside and raped her.

The police took the victim for a medical examination.

The matter is being examined according to the information provided by the victim.