Woman arrested for shouting slogans in front of TN BJP chief gets bail

September 04, 2018 16:01 IST

A court in Tuticorin on Tuesday granted bail to a 28-year-old woman student who was arrested for shouting anti-Bharatiya Janata Party slogans in front of the party's Tamil Nadu unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan on board a domestic flight.

Soon after the BJP leader and the student, identified as Sophia, arrived at the airport's arrival lounge in Tuticorin from Chennai on Monday, an argument ensued between them, which was caught on camera.

Soundararajan is heard telling the student and the people who gathered at the lounge that a plane was no place to raise slogans.

"It (inside of a flight) is not a public forum....how can you expect me to keep mum when she shouts 'down with BJP's fascist government' looking at me? Is it freedom of expression?" she asked.

The woman is a student at a Canadian university and is on a visit to her native district in Tuticorin.

A case was registered against her based on a complaint from Soundararajan, following which Sophia was produced before the Third Judicial Magistrate Court in Tuticorin on Monday.

Police said cases were registered under Sections 505(1)(b) (intent to cause fear or alarm) and 290 (public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75(1)(c) of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act.

While being taken to the prison on Monday night, Sophia complained of uneasiness and was admitted to a hospital, police said, adding she was still in the facility.

The student would be released once the surety is furnished in the court, a top police official told PTI.

The BJP leader had said she lodged a complaint with the police and they should probe if some outfit was behind the student's action.

Meanwhile, Sophia's father had lodged a counter-complaint against Soundararajan and her followers.

"We will be questioning the passengers and the crew as well, since the incident happened on board the flight," the police official said.