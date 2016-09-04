With 85 per cent attendance, Kirron Kher is a 'star' MP

September 04, 2016 12:10 IST

Rekha, the Rajya Sabha MP, once again came last when it came to attendance of actor-turned-MPs with an abysmal 5 per cent.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirron Kher leads the actor-turned-MPs in attending Parliament sessions, while Rekha has finished last.

According to the PRS Legislative Research, a non-profit organisation that keeps records of legislative developments in Parliament, Kher, who represents Chandigarh, 85 per cent attendance, maximum among actors.

She was followed by Paresh Rawal, BJP MP from Ahmedabad East constituency, TMC’s Satabdi Roy representing Birbhum and Bhojpuri actor-singer and BJP lawmaker from Northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari, all of whom registered attendance of 76 per cent.

The national average attendance for a Lok Sabha MP is 82 per cent and 79 per cent in the Rajya Sabha.

Actress Hema Malini, representing Mathura, has 37 per cent attendance. She participated in 10 debates and asked 113 questions.

Dev Adhikari, Trinamool Congress MP from Ghatal, also had a meagre attendance of 9 per cent. The Agnishapath actor participated in just one debate and is yet to ask any question.

Another TMC Rajya Sabha MP and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty also recorded a poor attendance of 10 per cent. The 66-year-old actor, whose term started in April 2014, has neither asked any question nor has participated in any debate.

Actress Rekha’s attendance was the lowest among actors as she clocked an abysmal 5 per cent. Nominated to the Rajya Sabha in April 2012, the actress has not asked a single question nor participated in any discussion.

TMC’s Moon Moon Sen and Tapas Paul have attendance of 70 and 64 per cent respectively. Vinod Khanna, BJP lawmaker representing Gurdaspur, clocked 59 per cent attendance.

Stand up comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann, who represents Sangrur in Punjab, has recorded an attendance of 64 per cent, having participated in 79 debates and asked 39 questions.

Biju Janata Dal’s Lok Sabha MP and Odia actor Sidhant Mohapatra recorded an attendance of 68 per cent, while its Rajya Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty had 70 per cent attendance. He participated in 31 debates and asked 209 questions.

Actress Jaya Bachchan, a Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, clocked 74 per cent attendance, while BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib Shatrughan Sinha had 68 per cent attendance. The voluble ‘Shotgun’, however, has neither asked any question nor participated in any debate.

Image: Kirron Kher, the BJP MP, represents Chandigarh.