Will support amicable settlement of Ayodhya dispute: Adityanath

Last updated on: June 01, 2017 00:00 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who on Wednesday offered prayers at the makeshift Ram temple at AYodhya, said the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute should be resolved through bilateral talks.

He was addressing a public meeting called at the birthday celebrations of Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas Trust, an organisation formed to promote the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site.

"This problem must be sorted out through bilateral talks between both the communities," Adityanath said.

His comments seemed in line with the advice of Supreme Court, which had suggested a negotiated settlement of the dispute.

Significantly, Das, at whose birthday celebrations the Chief Minister was speaking, was one of the 12 persons including BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Union minister Uma Bharti against whom a CBI court had on Tuesday framed charges in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath offered prayers at the makeshift Ram temple here. He spent around 30 minutes there.

This was Adityanath's first visit to Ayodhya after he took over as Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

He reached Faizabad in the morning and visited the famous Hanuman Garhi temple.

He was accompanied by Dharam Das, another person against whom conspiracy charges were framed on Tuesday.

Adityanath also offered payers on the banks of the Saryu river.

In Faizabad, Adityanath also held a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, MPs and senior officials of the Faizabad area and reviewed the law and order situation as well as development issues.

He also inaugurated a Passport Sewa Kendra at the head post office in Faizabad.

IMAGE: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being garlanded by sadhus during 79th birthday function of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo