Will contest against Akhilesh if he doesn't listen to me: Mulayam

Last updated on: January 16, 2017 18:37 IST

'I will live for Muslims and die for them also. If it comes to Muslims' interest, I will also fight against him (Akhilesh),' said Mulayam, stressing that Akhilesh has a 'negative approach' towards the community.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday stunned party workers by declaring he would fight against son Akhilesh Yadav if he did not shed his “negative approach” towards the Muslims, in an apparent effort to keep the community glued to him after a split.

With the party he founded 25 years ago in a quandary following the revolt by his chief minister son and a split in the Muslim votes appearing a foregone conclusion, Mulayam, in a bid to get the backing of the community, which has stood solidly behind him for years, minced no words in accusing Akhilesh of nurturing a “negative approach” towards them.

The hard-hitting remarks by the 77-year-old leader came when he addressed party workers at the SP headquarters amid the battle for supremacy in the state’s ruling party, just a day before filing of nominations starts for 73 seats in western UP having considerable presence of Muslims.

Apparently resigned to admitting the split in the party, Mulayam said he was “helpless” in preventing it but made it clear he would move court if the Election Commission’s decision on party’s name and election symbol ‘bicycle’ went against him.

“I always advocated the interest of Muslims. When I ensured appointment of a Muslim as state’s Director General of Police, Akhilesh did not talk to me for 15 days. He did not want any Muslim on this post. It sent out an anti-Muslim message,” he alleged.

The SP founder alleged that Akhilesh had a “negative approach” towards Muslims and that he was playing into the hands of Ram Gopal Yadav, who was working “on directions of the Bharatiya Janata Party”.

“Akhilesh is acting at the behest of Ram Gopal. If he does not listen, I will fight against him,” he said, adding Ram Gopal has been giving instructions to Akhilesh from Delhi over phone. Mulayam’s cousin and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav has stood by Akhilesh in the fight for control over the party.

“I will live for Muslims and die for them. If it comes to Muslims’ interest, I will also fight against him (Akhilesh)”, he said. Mulayam currently represents Azamgarh in the Lok Sabha.

“Don’t you know how I took a stand to prevent demolition of Babri Masjid? We were in crisis then too,” Mulayam told a crowd of party workers, most of them Muslims.

Mulayam had earned the sobriquet of “Mullah” after the police firing on ‘Karsevaks’ (Hindu volunteers) in Ayodhya to protect the Babri mosque.

“I have made a lot of sacrifices to build the party. He (Akhilesh) is not adhering to me and sacked a number of ministers including a woman. Senior ministers were sacked without any reasons,” Mulayam said.

“What can I do when my son has turned against me by playing into hands of Ram Gopal Yadav?” he asked SP workers.

“Look my son has gone against me. I could never imagine that Akhilesh will ever do this to me,” he lamented.

Naresh Uttam, who was appointed state party chief by Akhilesh, replacing Shivpal, Mulayam’s younger brother, was present during the address.

Interestingly, outside the office of SP president, a new name plate of ‘Akhilesh Yadav, National President’ was put up below his father’s name plate ‘Mulayam Singh Yadav, National President’.

Earlier, Mulayam visited brother Shivpal’s residence before addressing the SP workers at the party office.

This was the first time since the family feud erupted that Mulayam came to the party office without Shivpal.

The meeting was out of bounds for media and some workers also claimed that Mulayam used ‘Shahjahan and Aurangzeb’ analogy to refer to his ouster as SP president by Akhilesh.

Mulayam said he was trying his best to save the party and slammed Akhilesh for “not understanding things”.

The state goes to the polls in seven phases beginning February 11 and analysts say the factional fight will hurt the SP.