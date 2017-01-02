rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » A timeline of the Samajwadi Party feud

A timeline of the Samajwadi Party feud

Last updated on: January 02, 2017 11:35 IST

The crisis in the Samajwadi Party has deepened over the past few months with lots of drama, twists and turns. Here is a timeline of how the political feud within the party has unfolded within the past few months. 

(Click on the dates to read more) 

AGENCIES
Tags: Samajwadi Party
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly