Will chase away tourists who don't take care of Goan culture: Minister

February 11, 2018 10:56 IST

Two days after Goa minister Vijai Sardesai called a section of domestic tourists “scum of the earth”, his cabinet colleague Manohar Ajgaonkar has threatened to “chase away” visitors who don’t take care of “Goan culture and Goanness”.

Tourism Minister Ajgaonkar also said that Goa does not want tourists who sell narcotics in the state.

“The tourists, who come here, should take care of Goa’s culture and Goanness, otherwise I will chase them away,” he said.

 

“I will not listen to anyone. I am saying this clearly,” he added.

Ajagaonkar, a legislator from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, said: “We have to preserve our Goan culture and Goanness. We do not want tourists who sell drugs. We do not want hotels which sell drugs.”

On Friday, Agriculture Minister Sardesai had described a section of domestic tourists as “scum of the earth” and urged Goa to look for “qualitative and not quantitative” tourists.

“Certain sections of tourists are creating nuisance and are actually the scum of the earth and we should not have such tourists in Goa,” Sardesai had said. 

