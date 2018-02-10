rediff.com

'Cheers Mr Parrikar! Twitter slams Goa CM over 'girls drinking beer' remark

Last updated on: February 10, 2018 17:25 IST

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday stoked a controversy when he said that he had begun to fear the fact that even girls have started drinking beer now.

"I have begun to fear now, because even girls have started drinking beer. The tolerance limit is being crossed,” Parrikar said in Panaji on Friday, addressing the state youth parliament.

 

However, many on social media criticised the former defence minister for his biased remark, questioning him on what gender has got to do with drinking if an individual is an adult and drinks responsibly.

Some even #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer hashtag to say cheers to Parrikar.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

