Why CPI won't support Kovind as presidential candidate

June 19, 2017 16:01 IST

The Opposition parties must put up their candidate against Ram Nath Kovind, named by the Bharatiya Janata Party as the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the post of president, as he is from the ranks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Communist Part of India said on Monday.

The BJP named Dalit leader and Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as the NDA’s candidate for the post of president.

“He is also from RSS ranks. He was president of Dalit BJP Morcha... Sangh Pariwar organisation. Definitely, we will put up a candidate. Anybody from RSS... we will fight,” CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said.

The CPI leader said his party feels that the Opposition must put up a candidate, adding that a decision would be taken in consultation with “our colleagues and other parties”.

“Anybody from RSS rank will further divide the country. The three-year rule of the BJP government has divided the country. Anybody from RSS ranks will further divide the country. We feel that definitely (there is a need for a) democratic candidate, not from hardcore of RSS,” he said.

Reddy also said that the Opposition parties have decided to field a candidate.

“We have decided that on (June) 20 or 21 we will finalise the candidate. There is a sub-committee. In consultations we felt we should definitely put up a candidate. The sub-committee will meet on 21 or so and finalise the candidate,” he said.

Photograph: PTI Photo