Who was Nathan DeSai?

It has been now confirmed by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner that the man who shot at and injured nine people at a mall in the city was a person of Indian origin Nathan DeSai.

DeSai was a lone gunman who was disgruntled over matters at the law firm where he worked, according to the mayor.

DeSai was a lawyer with Kenneth McDaniel at McDaniel & Desai LLP. He specialised in family law and criminal cases, felonies and misdemeanors, CNN reported.

The firm dissolved practice in February ‘because the weak economy had hurt business’, McDaniel was quoted as saying by Houston Chronicle.

ABC News talked to DeSai’s father Prakash Desai who said that his son was ‘upset because his law practice was not going well’. He said he was not getting any business and he was upset for a long time.

McDaniel told Houston Chronicle, ‘Our partnership dissolved in February of this year. It was simply an economic matter. We couldn’t afford to operate as a partnership anymore.’

DeSai used a .45 pistol in the shooting, and investigators found a long gun and ammunition in his car, Turner said.

DeSai's LinkedIn page says that he got his law degree from the University of Tulsa.

Prakash Desai said his son lived near Weslayan and Bissonnet, the site of Monday's shooting, and that he drove a black Porsche.

He told ABC News that after the shooting broke out, he tried to contact his son but couldn't.