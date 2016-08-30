When John Kerry got stuck in Delhi traffic

August 30, 2016 03:29 IST

Visiting United States Secretary of State John Kerry and his convoy were stuck in massive traffic near Satya Marg in New Delhi on Monday evening due to water-logging caused by heavy rains while on his way to the hotel from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The convoy of Kerry, who arrived in New Delhi to participate in the Second Indo-US Strategic and Commercial Dialogue, was heading to the hotel in Chanakyapuri in south Delhi when it was stuck in the traffic jam near Satya Marg on Monday, an official said.

Senior Delhi Police and traffic officials declined to share details of the incident claiming it was a 'security matter'.

Mediapersons, accompanying Kerry's convoy, posted on social media pictures of vehicles stuck up.

Officials sought to downplay the incident saying the convoy was not stuck but had only slowed down due to heavy traffic and rainfall.

The capital received heavy rains in on Monday evening with the Safdarjung observatory recording 15.2 mm rainfall while the reading at Palam observatory was 8 mm.

Vehicular movement was affected across the city with traffic crawling at various major intersections.

IMAGE: United States Secretary of State John Kerry arrives in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo