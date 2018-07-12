What will Shah discuss with Nitish tonight?

Last updated on: July 12, 2018 13:33 IST

Will Amit Shah's meetings with Nitish Kumar improve BJP-JD-U relations?

M I Khan reports from Patna.

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Anilchandra Shah met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at breakfast in Patna on Thursday, July 12.

When Shah arrived in Patna on Thursday morning, he was received with great fanfare. Union ministers from Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and several state BJP leaders thronged Patna airport to welcome him.

Soon after he arrived, Shah and senior BJP leaders drove to the state guest house to have breakfast with Nitish Kumar and Janata Dal-United leaders.

Shah, who will dine with Nitish on Thursday night, will discuss the BJP's strategy for the next Lok Sabha election.

All eyes are on Shah's meetings with Nitish against the backdrop of JD-U angst over the BJP's role in state governance and the Bihar CM's role in the election campaign for the next Lok Sabha.

This is Shah's first visit to Bihar after the JD-U broke with its allies in the Mahagathbandan -- the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress -- in July 2017 and joined the National Democratic Alliance.

According to BJP leaders, Shah will interact with 10,000 party workers who spearhead the BJP's booth management strategy in Bihar.

About 250 social media activists will meet Shah for tips about the BJP's strategy to counter its rivals on social media.