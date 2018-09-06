September 06, 2018 12:53 IST

In a landmark judgment, after months of deliberations, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalised homosexuality.

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud, Rohinton Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra in its verdict said, "Criminalising gay sex is irrational and indefensible."

Following this historic judgment, reactions poured in on Twitter, celebrating the verdict.

Here are some of them.

“Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back!”

-- Karan Johar, Bollywood director-producer

“For the moment, we must savour this victory. But, we need to wait and watch how the political system reacts.”

-- Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader

“And there its gone!!! Congratulations to the #LGBTQ community for decades long battle. Congratulations to CJI Dipak Misra & the bench for making India a better democracy today. Here's to what the end of #Section377 symbolises - #FreedomToLove #RightToEquality #Liberty”

-- Barkha Dutt, journalist

“We have finally got justice. We are finally ‘azaad in azaad Hind’.”

-- Ashok Row Kavi, LGBT rights activist and founder of Humsafar Trust

“We join the people of India & the LGBTQIA+ community in their victory over prejudice. We welcome the progressive & decisive verdict from the Supreme Court & hope this is the beginning of a more equal & inclusive society.”

-- Congress

Congratulations to all the activists and petitioners on #SupremeCourt judgement scrapping #Section377 Your perseverance just made #India a freer place for everyone ! #LoveIsLove #Pride #377Verdict #377Scrapped Three cheers for the #SupremeCourt

-- Swara Bhasker, Bollywood actor