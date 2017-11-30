rediff.com

Rediff.com  » News » WATCH: Mulayam Singh Yadav's bahu Aparna dances to Padmavati tune

WATCH: Mulayam Singh Yadav's bahu Aparna dances to Padmavati tune

Last updated on: November 30, 2017 14:34 IST

Even as the controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is yet to die down, a dance by Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, on the movie's song has created a political furore.

Aparna Yadav danced to the ‘Ghoomar’ song, which has provoked protests, some of them violent, leading chief ministers of four states to ban the movie from screening.

The Karni Sena, a fringe group which is leading calls for the ban said that the choice of song was inappropriate for Aparna Yadav, who is a trained singer.

 

Aparna Yadav, who is married to Mulayam Singh's younger son Prateek, has spoken her mind openly on many political issues and ruffled feathers in the past.  She unsuccessfully contested the Lucknow Cantt seat in the February-March assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

AGENCIES
Tags: Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Padmavati, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karni Sena
 

