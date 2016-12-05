Watch LIVE! Opposition vs Government in Parliament

December 05, 2016 10:45 IST

The trend of disruption of Parliament proceedings over the demonetisation issue is likely to continue on Monday with the Opposition parties insisting on their demand for discussion with voting rule in Lok Sabha and an apology by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has admitted a motion for a debate under a rule that does not entail voting on the motion.

The list of business for December 5 includes a discussion under Rule 193 on notices given by lawmakers Bhartruhari Mahtab of the Biju Janata Dal and AP Jithender Reddy of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti. Both have sought a discussion of "demonetisation of currency notes to weed out black money."

The discussion if it goes through could break the logjam in both houses of Parliament which first met on November 16 for the winter session but have seen little business owing to the stand-off between the government and the opposition over demonetisation and its fallout.

