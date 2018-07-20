Watch LIVE! Parliament's Monsoon Session

The stage is all set in Lok Sabha for a clash between the ruling National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition, as it would debate the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led government, moved by former ally -- the Telugu Desam Party.
On the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepted the TDP's no-confidence motion against the Centre over the Andhra Pradesh special status row.
The Narendra Modi-led government will be facing its first no-confidence motion, four years after winning the 2014 mandate as the first single-party majority in three decades.
The NDA last faced the no-confidence motion under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003. The Vajpayee-led government had defeated the motion with an overwhelming majority.
Watch all the action LIVE here.
this
Comment
article