Last updated on: January 29, 2018 11:00 IST

The budget session of the Parliament begins on Monday with all eyes on the all-important economic survey to be presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, followed by the budget on February 1.

This would be the Modi governments last full-fledged budget before the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The government -- which is facing opposition attack on issues including job creation and the plight of traders -- also plans to push through several key bills.

