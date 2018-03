March 12, 2018 11:28 IST

The Lok Sabha has failed to transact any legislative business last week as members from parties, including National Democratic Alliance partner Telugu Desam Party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Trinamool Congress, continued their protests on various issues.

Rajya Sabha has also witnessed uproar over the PNB scam, the special package for Andhra Pradesh and the setting up of Cauvery River Management Board.

Watch the live telecast from the Parliament.