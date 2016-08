August 04, 2016 11:10 IST

The Narendra Modi government will try to push the Goods and Service Tax Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday where the amendments needs to be approved by a two-third majority, government sources said.

The political parties set aside their differences to pass the long-pending GST Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. All parties barring the AIADMK voted in favour of the Bill in the Upper House of Parliament.

