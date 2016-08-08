Want to know how much babus in PMO earn?

Last updated on: August 08, 2016 16:33 IST

Know who's the highest-paid official in the Prime Minister's Office? The answer is Bhaskar Kulbe.

Kulbe, secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an IAS officer of the 1983 batch, pockets a cool Rs 2.01 lakh a month, according to information released by the PMO.

Three other top officials at PMO -- Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra, Additional Principal Secretary P K Mishra and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval -- get paid Rs 1,62,500 per month plus pension since they are retired civil servants.

The PMO made public the monthly remuneration of all its officers and staff as part of proactive disclosure under the Right to Information Act.

Photograph Courtesy: Press Information Bureau