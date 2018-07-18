rediff.com

VVIP chopper scam: ED files supplementary chargesheet

July 18, 2018 16:21 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper bribery scam against former Air Force Chief S P Tyagi, his two cousins, lawyer Gautam Khaitan, two Italian middlemen and Finmeccanica.

The chargesheet was filed before special judge Arvind Kumar and will be taken up for consideration on July 20.

 

The chargesheet, filed through special public prosecutor N K Matta, names as accused the Tyagi brothers, including S P Tyagi, Khaitan, Italian middlemen Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke, and Finmeccanica, the parent company of AgustaWestland.

The chargesheet accuses them of money laundering of around 28 million Euro.

The ED has said that money has been laundered through multiple foreign companies which were used as fronts to park alleged kickbacks.

The court was hearing a money laundering case connected with the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal.

On January 1, 2014, India had scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks of Rs 423 crore paid by it to secure the deal.

