VP Naidu unveils Rs 8.73 lakh Gandhi statue at Rajghat

October 02, 2017 14:52 IST

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday unveiled a 1.8-metre-tall bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

The statue, made by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, was installed at the parking area of Rajghat Samadhi Complex at a cost of Rs 8.73 lakh, an official release said.

“Rajghat, the Samadhi of the Father of the Nation in the national capital, has, for the first time, acquired a new feature that could appeal to a large number of visitors,” the

release said.

It was mounted on a two-feet-high granite pedestal with ‘Be the Change You Wish to See’ inscribed on its front side.

The statue was a part of a large number of improvement works being undertaken at Rajghat, the release said.

Over 10,000 people visit Rajghat daily and foreign dignitaries pay homage to the Father of the Nation at the simple black stone platform at the site of his cremation, it

said.

“The new statue would offer another spot for them to pay their respect to the great soul,” the release said.

Naidu also inaugurated an Interpretation Centre in the parking area of the complex.

The Rs 59-lakh facility would enable interactive learning about the life and works of Gandhi through a digital display using LED screens. Visitors can also watch films and listen to speeches of Gandhi, the release stated.

The Samadhi Complex also got a new administrative block that is equipped with a visitors’ room, a publication unit and a drinking water facility. This was built at a cost of about Rs 75 lakh,” it added.

Image: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu unveils the statue, which is mounted on a two-feet-high granite pedestal with ‘Be the Change You Wish to See’ inscribed on its front side. Photograph: @VPSecretariat/Twitter