Visit to Chabad House was must, says Israel president

November 21, 2016 23:48 IST

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday paid tributes to 26/11 terror attack victims at the Chabad House in south Mumbai, saying “it was imperative to pay tributes to the victims”.

“Terror does not distinguish between people. Terror is evil,” Rivlin said, addressing a select gathering in Hebrew, hours before he left for Israel.

Chabad institutions, part of Chabad Lubavitch movement, are community centres that mainly cater to Israelis and Jews across the world.

Rivlin, who attended a prayer meet at the House, said, “I could not have returned to Israel without stopping over and paying my respects to the martyrs of this establishment and other victims who were killed during the 26/11 attacks.

“It was important for me that I come here, as this is the place where we lost our brave brethren,” Rivlin said, as Nariman House (renamed Chabad House), one of the sites

targeted by terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, remembered the victims.

Rivlin unveiled a plaque commemorating the sacrifice of victims, including Rabbi Gavriel and his wife Rivka who were running the Chabad House at the time. Both husband and wife and four others were killed by terrorists.

“No creature can compare to the martyrs,” reads the plaque, unveiled by Rivlin and his wife Nechama Rivlin.

“In memory of Rabbi Gavriel Novach and Rivka Holzberg and all the victims of the terror attacks in Chabad House and across Mumbai on November 26. May the memory of the victims be blessed,” it reads.

Rivlin also recalled a meeting in Israel with Moshe Holtzberg, who was a toddler when his parents Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and Rivka were killed. Moshe survived thanks to his nanny, Sandra Sammuel, who got out of the building with him in time.

He also went around the Chabad House and saw the areas in the building bearing signs of the 26/11 attacks. Rabbi Israel Kozlovotsky, who is presently looking after the Chabad House, was among those present.

Image: Israel President, Reuven Rivlin pays tribute to the 2008 terrorist attack victims during his visit at Nariman House in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI Photo