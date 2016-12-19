Violence continues in Manipur despite curfew

December 19, 2016 15:17 IST

Violence on Monday spread to Senapati district of Manipur with two vehicles being torched even as indefinite curfew remained in force in Imphal East district and mobile data services suspended after protests over

economic blockade by the United Naga Council.

However, curfew was lifted from Imphal West district.

Amid heightened tension, unidentified persons torched two vehicles including a passenger bus at Naga Taphou area in Senapati district, a police officer said.

Sunday night, four vehicles of former minister Marung Makunga were vandalised at Saombung in Imphal East district, the police said.

The police are on high alert to contain spread of violence in the wake of Sunday's incident at Imphal-Ukhrul road during which 22 vehicles were vandalised by a mob.

Mobile Internet services were snapped till December 25 and Imphal East district was brought under indefinite curfew till further orders on Monday after locals resorted to violence and vandalised vehicles on Imphal-Ukhrul road while protesting against the ongoing economic blockade by the United Naga Council on the national highways since November 1.

The landlocked state has been experiencing severe hardship in supply of essential items since November 1 after the UNC imposed an indefinite economic blockade on the two national highways that serve as lifeline for the state.

The blockade was imposed following the state government's announcement of formation of seven new districts, four of which have been formally inaugurated.

Tension in the state escalated after militants ambushed Manipur Police and other state forces in the last few days that left three policemen dead and 14 others injured last Thursday.

The attack was followed by triple bomb blasts at Nagaram area in Imphal West district allegedly by Manipur Naga People's Front the very next day.

In another incident, suspected militants overpowered a small outpost of Indian Reserve Battalion at Nungkao area on Sunday in Tamenglong district and fled with nine service weapons.

IMAGE: Angry people set on fire vehicles in Imphal East district on Sunday in protest against the United Naga Council's indefinite economic blockade. Photograph: PTI Photo