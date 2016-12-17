Triple blasts rock Imphal, no casualties reported

December 17, 2016 11:23 IST

A series of powerful explosions rocked Imphal city within a time span of an hour on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

No casualties were reported in the explosions that took place in a gap of about 20 minutes at 8 pm on Friday.

The first IED explosion took place at the residence of a special contractor, Shangreihan Muivah, in the highly congested Fairyland area of Nagaram in the heart of capital city around 8 pm.

Window panes and some other portions of the residence were shattered in the explosion.

The local media claimed Shangreihan Muivah was the elder brother of National Socialist Council of Nagaland-IM supremo Thuingaleng Muivah, though official sources did not confirm it.

Another IED exploded at the residence of 58-year-old Mingyao Ruivanao during which portions of his house was damaged.

Police said, the second explosion that left a crater of around 10 feet, occurred 20 minutes later after the first explosion.

Meanwhile, unidentified persons lobbed a hand grenade at the residence of retired Survey Officer RB Reishinsham. The grenade exploded, 20 minutes later after the second blast but did not damage any standing structures, a police officer said.

The triple explosions comes in the backdrop of the twin ambush at Lokchao and Bungyang area in the newly created Tengnoupal district and an attack on Manipur Police personnel at Noney on Thursday last which left three Manipur Police personnel dead and injuring 14 police personnel.