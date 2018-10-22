VIDEO: Maha CM's wife ignores safety warning to take selfie on cruise

Last updated on: October 22, 2018 10:43 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta Fadnavis on Saturday pulled off a dangerous stunt on board India's first domestic cruise, Angira to click a selfie.

In a 30-second video of the incident, Amruta was spotted sitting across the safety range of the cruise while the it was sailing for the first time on Mumbai-Goa route.

Amruta can be seen sitting at the place which looks like one extreme edge of the ship, while a security personnel stands a few feet behind her.

Thereafter, a police official walks to the spot after jumping through some railings and speaks something to the previously stationed security personnel.

Following which, the security personnel convey the message to Amruta.

Hand gestures suggested that security official actually cautions her about crossing the safety range of the cruise.

Moments later, she takes out her phone and clicks a selfie while sitting at the same spot.

WATCH: Maharashtra CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis takes risky selfie on board Angria

Missus Fadnavis was one of the passengers on the cruise after it was flagged off by her husband Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

The cruise ship, having 104 rooms, have the capacity to accommodate 400 passengers and 70 crew members.

The cruise has 6 bars, 2 restaurants, a swimming pool, a discotheque, a reading room and a spa.

The travel time of the cruise from Mumbai to Goa is 14 hours.