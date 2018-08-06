Veteran Congress leader R K Dhawan passes away

August 06, 2018 22:10 IST

Former Union minister and Indira Gandhi's close confidant R K Dhawan died in New Delhi on Monday evening at a local hospital. He was 81.

He breathed his last at the B L Kapur hospital around 7 pm, sources close to the family said.

Dhawan was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday for age-related ailments.

'Our homage to veteran Congress leader, Sh R K Dhawan, who breathed his last today. His tireless spirit, immeasurable commitment & untiring dedication to the Congress ideals will always be remembered. RIP,' Congress' communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

Rajinder Kumar Dhawan was a Rajya Sabha member and a private secretary to Indira Gandhi for a long time.

Dhawan was a close of aide of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, and, as her personal assistant, also witnessed her assassination.

It is said that Dhawan was extremely powerful during the Emergency years due to his influence on Mrs Gandhi.

With agency inputs