Varanasi court to hear complaint against Kamal Haasan on Saturday

A court in Varanasi will hear on Saturday a complaint against actor Kamal Haasan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus with his recent remark that “right-wing groups can’t deny existence of Hindu terrorism”.

The decision to hear the complaint was taken by the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate (sixth) on Friday, lawyer Kamlesh Chandra Tripathi, who moved the plea, said.

The court will hear the complaint on November 4, he said.

The complaint has accused Haasan of hurting religious sentiments of the Hindus by making the “inflammatory and derogatory remark of Hindu terrorism”.

It has sought a directive asking the actor to refrain from making such a remark given the public following he has.

This remark has “deeply hurt” the sentiments of scores of people following Hindu religion, it added.